Best of BS Opinion: Next stage for GST, India's health disorder, and more

-
ALSO READ
GST Council defers hike in rates on textiles from 5% to 12%
GST Council defers rate hike in textiles, refers issues to ministers group
GST Council meet begins today: Here's what's on the agenda in Chandigarh
47th GST Council meet: Here's what became expensive after Tuesday meeting
GST Council meet: Pruning exemptions on curd, paneer, some veggies on cards
Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for Thursday
The 47th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, which ended on Wednesday, was perhaps one of the most important since the implementation of the new indirect tax regime. In this regard, our editorial notes that if the compensation is not extended, which is a strong possibility, recommendations in the context of rate rationalisation would become more important. Moving to the revenue-neutral rate with fewer slabs would help boost revenue for both Centre and states.
Read here
V S Krishnan, a former member of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, argues that GST is more than just a tax reform. Read here
In other views
Health care in the NCR for lower income groups and the affluent is riddled with flaws, writes Jaimini Bhagwati. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU