Best of BS Opinion: Next technological leap, RBI's 50-bps rate hike & more

In the disastrous aftermath of British PM’s Liz Truss’ mini-budget, the pound’s reserve-currency status, the last vestige of Britain’s once-vaunted position at the centre of the international monetary system, is being called into question. While talk of an outright UK default is overblown, it is not unreasonable to anticipate a painful reckoning just short of that outcome, Kenneth Rogoff argues here
The second edit says for 5G to meet the goals and objectives of stakeholders, it should be a disruptive technology at an affordable price.
At a time when the Indian economy and financial markets are dealing with uncertainties at multiple levels, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India did well to not surprise the market last week.
But global developments will need careful monitoring, the top edit cautions here
Tamal Bandyopadhyay says in raising the policy rate by 50 basis points, RBI plays out a familiar script. More rate hikes will follow, he predicts here
Sunita Narain describes how a community in Odisha has managed to zealously protect its forests for over three decades.
First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 07:10 IST
