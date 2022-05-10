Best of BS Opinion: NFHS data should guide policy, Russian addiction & more

JUST IN
Our first edit highlights the good and not so healthy findings of the National Family Health Survey’s latest edition. And the second edit brings out the worrying aspects -- from India’s point of view – of the Ukraine war.

Akash Prakash elaborates why Deutsche Bank thinks there will be a recession in the US in 2023.

Ranjan Mathai: Sri Lanka has learnt that inability to import essential fuels can lead to political crisis.

For India, energy security, like charity, begins at home.

Mahesh Vyas: Labour markets bustled in April

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Self-criticism is of course needed in our party forums. But this should not be done in a manner that erodes self-confidence and morale and an atmosphere of gloom and doom prevails.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, May 10 2022. 06:30 IST

