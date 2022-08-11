Best of BS Opinion: Nitish returns, again, WFH-WFO faultlines, and more

-
ALSO READ
Master of the U-turn: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, quits as CM
Bihar political crisis: Nitish Kumar quits NDA, joins Grand Alliance
What's cooking between the BJP and Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) in Bihar?
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM for 8th time, Tejashwi to be his deputy
Best of BS Opinion: Normalising policy, 'Moonlighting' officially, and more
Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for Thursday
Nitish Kumar took oath as chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time on Wednesday, a day after resigning from the post. On Tuesday, Mr Kumar and his party, the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), walked away from the National Democratic Alliance and decided to form a new government with the Mahagathbandhan. Our lead editorial in this context notes that the state is likely to witness a reorientation of priorities and it’s reasonable to assume that some of the ongoing projects and programmes will suffer.
Also, it’s not easy for political parties to focus on governance with a consistent threat to survival. Read here
Anyone suffering from complacency about India’ s macroeconomic resilience should note that the latest June quarter estimate (from CMIE’s rolling surveys) shows India’s employment rate languishing at a very low 36.6 per cent, by far the lowest among “all large economies”, writes former chief economic adviser to the government of India Shankar Acharya. Read here
Kanika Datta talks about the hardening faultlines between work from home and work from office. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU