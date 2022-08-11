Best of BS Opinion: Nitish returns, again, WFH-WFO faultlines, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard’s pieces for Thursday

Nitish Kumar took oath as chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time on Wednesday, a day after resigning from the post. On Tuesday, Mr Kumar and his party, the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), walked away from the National Democratic Alliance and decided to form a new government with the Mahagathbandhan. Our lead editorial in this context notes that the state is likely to witness a reorientation of priorities and it’s reasonable to assume that some of the ongoing projects and programmes will suffer.

Also, it’s not easy for political parties to focus on governance with a consistent threat to survival. Read here

Anyone suffering from complacency about India’ s macroeconomic resilience should note that the latest June quarter estimate (from CMIE’s rolling surveys) shows India’s employment rate languishing at a very low 36.6 per cent, by far the lowest among “all large economies”, writes former chief economic adviser to the government of India Shankar Acharya. Read here

Kanika Datta talks about the hardening faultlines between work from home and work from office. Read here