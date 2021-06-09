Best of BS Opinion: No backdoor entry, lab-leak hypothesis, and more

-
The drama over Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd is another example of how company promoters put in last-minute roadblocks to delay the resolution process.
Promoters, especially those accused of fund diversion and money laundering, should not be allowed to delay insolvency resolution, and the appellate tribunal has done well to approve the resolution plan submitted by the Piramal group, says the top edit. Read it here
In other views today:
Shyam Saran writes that the fluidity of the geo-political landscape – especially the prospect of an “international order with Chinese traits” -- has amplified anxieties in Asia and placed India in an unenviable situation. Read it here
R Gopalakrishnan says the Covid-19 does not recognise political parties, so political leaders across the spectrum should collaborate to fight the pandemic. Read it here
The second edit argues that the mystery of the lab-leak theory as the origin of the Covid-19 virus may never be conclusively proved but it could be the starting point of a global consensus for better safety standards for bio research, and more transparency in sharing data. Read it here
