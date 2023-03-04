Best of BS Opinion: No one winner, withering away, and more

-
On growth prospects of India and China, T N Ninan in his weekly column notes: One could argue that India is not troubled in the same way as China is by a declining population and structural problems in real estate/construction and finance. But India has serious trade and fiscal imbalances, and excessive dependence on capital expenditure by the government. The message is clear: If there is a growth race between India and China, there is as yet no one winner.
Aditi Phadnis argues why Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is comfortably placed for the next election. Read here
When it comes to cultural heritage, India is clearly a country like no other, writes Veenu Sandhu. Read more
