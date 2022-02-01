Best of BS Opinion: No self-congratulation, learning to grow, and more

-
ALSO READ
Markets eye Economic Survey, Budget 2022 this week
TMS Ep97: Budget session, bank privatisation, markets, expenditure budget
Budget 2022 LIVE: Govt to take balanced view on cryptocurrency, says Sanyal
Economic Survey 2022 Highlights: Geopolitical risks bubbling up, says PEA
Budget 2022-23: Job creation to drive auto sales, say brokerages
The Economic Survey 2021-22 that was tabled in Parliament on Monday has rightly pointed out that India is finally emerging from the shadow of the pandemic. Yet, as the top edit argues, this should not be grounds for self-congratulations any more than claims that the government’s pandemic response was agile. For one, expectations from 2021-24 suggest that India’s recovery is less sharp than its comparator nations.
For another, the government could not have done anything other than it did in its pandemic response because of the failures of the welfare system. Read the edit here
In other views:
R Jagannathan says the government should stop thinking it can artificially stimulate job creation and enable investments in information flows about jobs and skilling instead. Read his argument here
Prosenjit Datta points out that India can no longer depend on cheap labour as a competitive advantage. Read it here
The second edit explains why reopening schools should be a priority. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU