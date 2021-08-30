Best of BS Opinion: No taper tantrum, a precarious pragmatism, and more

-
“Mudra” loans, launched six years ago, were conceived as collateral-free loans to micro and tiny businesses that would spur their growth and generate jobs. Instead, bad loans in this category have grown by leaps and bounds and job creation remains a mirage. As Debashis Basu points out here, is that India's recent economic history has shown that directed lending doesn’t work and encourages corruption, yet the government seems to see it as a go-to solution.
