Best of BS Opinion: No time to lose on Afghan, Indian start-up, and more

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
A deep dive into the labour codes and what they have in store for India Inc
Best of BS Opinion: China's scientific muscle, sovereign rating risk & more
Best of BS Opinion: Flashpoint Afghanistan, the tech landscape is changing
Whether it is Afghanistan or capital markets, it is the choice between short-term and long-term. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.
Investors will have to decide whether they wish to participate in the wave of new listings, says Akash Prakash. The short-term odds seemed stacked against buying. However, longer-term investors may have a different point of view. READ MORE...
Headline labour statistics for August 2021 were disappointing as expected, says Mahesh Vyas. We had seen earlier that a reverse migration from factories from farms was under way. The next migration should not be to the kitchen sink. READ MORE...
Inside Afghanistan, New Delhi needs to consolidate its influence with the erstwhile government and opposition groups to stich a coalition to protect the democratic gains, says Shanthie Mariet D’Souza. READ MORE...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU