Hesitancies in an RCEP deal
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: No time to pause, let the best people do their job

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Lack of reforms for so many years has made all reforms look out of date. Even institutions at the highest level are fumbling for an answer.

But the focus should be on the judiciary, and then education. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

With the appointment of a principal adviser, the Prime Minister’s Office has got a new structure. A K Bhattacharya gives a historical perspective

What sort of education do our children need to mind algorithms? Ajit Balakrishnan explores the matter.

The RBI is to blame for the mess about interest rate transmission, says Debashis Basu. One is not sure if repo rate-linked lending rates are the answer.

If the vacancies in the judiciary are filled, backlogs will go down, says Shailesh Gandhi

QUOTE

...(W)e may have one nation-one tax, but one nation-one language will never be a reality...we are one nation- we are many languages…

- Parliamentarian Jairam Ramesh
First Published: Mon, September 16 2019. 08:15 IST

