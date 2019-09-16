Best of BS Opinion: No time to pause, let the best people do their job

-
ALSO READ
Linking lending and repo rates may eat into bank's profitability
Why RBI slashed repo rate by 35 bps instead of 25 or 50 bps: Top highlights
RBI cuts repo rate by 35 bps to 5.40%, reduces FY20 growth forecast to 6.9%
Repo rate at nine-year low after RBI announces first-ever cut of 35 bps
External benchmark: Right step, wrong tool
Lack of reforms for so many years has made all reforms look out of date. Even institutions at the highest level are fumbling for an answer.
But the focus should be on the judiciary, and then education. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
With the appointment of a principal adviser, the Prime Minister’s Office has got a new structure. A K Bhattacharya gives a historical perspective
What sort of education do our children need to mind algorithms? Ajit Balakrishnan explores the matter.
The RBI is to blame for the mess about interest rate transmission, says Debashis Basu. One is not sure if repo rate-linked lending rates are the answer.
If the vacancies in the judiciary are filled, backlogs will go down, says Shailesh Gandhi
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU