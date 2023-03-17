JUST IN
Fraternity, prosperity and polarisation
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Non-essential curbs, the foreign hand, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta 

Economic growth, GDP

Reflecting the global economic slowdown, India’s merchandise exports contracted 8.8 per cent in February to $33.88 billion, compared to the same period last year.

Yet, the government's focus has been on import curbs and import substitution to narrow the trade deficit. Indian policymakers would do well to spend more time and energy on exports, which would not only address the current account but also drive private investments and job creation, leading to higher sustainable economic growth, the top edit argues. Read it here

In other views:

Rathin Roy says dialing down on political polarisation and coming together on an inclusive economic agenda that fosters prosperity in India’s poorer regions is of the essence. Read it here

Aakar Patel suggests that the government’s idea that the outside world is conspiring to discredit India or actively working to undermine the nation is a symptom of extreme political frustration. Read it here

The second edit points out that the Bar Council of India’s decision to allow foreign law firms to set up offices in India is a significant recognition of the increasing global nature of domestic corporate activity. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"The Govt and PM are scared of the Adani issue & that's why they prepared this tamasha”

-Tweet by Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 06:05 IST

