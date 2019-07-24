JUST IN
No light at the end of the tunnel?
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Numbers alone do not determine desirability of outcomes

From bank lending to infrastructure to Supreme Court judgements, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Supreme Court

Looking at just outcomes in numbers does not always give a realistic picture. This is as much true of marketing impacts as of non-performing assets in banks. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Data-based studies of impacts of marketing have their usefulness because they measure outcomes, says Ajit Balakrishnan. But skipping the quantification of earlier stages in the process, like creating awareness, interest and desire, has its pitfalls. Read on...

Bank lending to infrastructure is a form of deferred government spending, says T T Ram Mohan. It has eased a long-standing constraint on growth. Click here to read

The Supreme Court has launched a programme to translate judgements into regional languages. This can create hurdles, says M J Antony, because the nuances of some words may not be translatable. Read on...

Hong Kong’s chief executive, along with some others, should go, says Vijay Verghese. Click here to read

I want to assure the people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start from now onwards

BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 06:21 IST

