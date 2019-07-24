Best of BS Opinion: Numbers alone do not determine desirability of outcomes

Looking at just outcomes in numbers does not always give a realistic picture. This is as much true of marketing impacts as of non-performing assets in banks. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Data-based studies of impacts of marketing have their usefulness because they measure outcomes, says Ajit Balakrishnan
But skipping the quantification of earlier stages in the process, like creating awareness, interest and desire, has its pitfalls.
Bank lending to infrastructure is a form of deferred government spending, says T T Ram Mohan
It has eased a long-standing constraint on growth.
The Supreme Court has launched a programme to translate judgements into regional languages. This can create hurdles, says M J Antony
because the nuances of some words may not be translatable.
Hong Kong’s chief executive, along with some others, should go, says Vijay Verghese

Quote
I want to assure the people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start from now onwards
BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa
