Best of BS Opinion: One of a kind, friendships freed from jail, and more

Designer who survived the atomic bomb
Markets may correct in the short term. But in a bull market the correction is always sharp, swift and short-lived: Rakesh Jhunjunwala

‘For a man who made more money on the stock market than almost anyone else, he was, endearingly enough, more optimistic about India than about the market, keener to talk about the country than his wealth.’ T N Ninan recalls his encounters with the investor extraordinaire and his larger than life personality. Read it here

Aditi Phadnis traces the careers of Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar, and Sushil Modi, best friends who plunged into politics at around the same time but have chosen different political paths. Read it here
Sandeep Goyal remembers Issey Miyake, the Japanese designer who shot to fame for designing Steve Jobs’ black turtleneck sweaters, and his unique oeuvre. Read it here
Suhit Sen says the All India Football Federation’s crisis reflects the problems faced by all sports administration in India, where politicians are involved. Read it here

“There have been many such probes, raids in the past. Nothing came out. Nothing will come out this time too”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweets on CBI raids in the capital

First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 06:30 IST

