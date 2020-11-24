Best of BS Opinion: Optimism on renewables, digital governance, and more

There is a lurking suspicion that the stock markets are in the middle of a bubble in growth stocks in general and US technology stocks in particular. How can investors spot the tell-tale signs? Akash Prakash delineates some common characteristics of bubbles to see if they apply to today’s situation. Read it here. Other views examine the challenges of meeting climate change targets, the role of boards in digital governance and Kerala’s draconian attempt to curb free speech. Kanika Datta sums up the views

Speaking at a side event at the G-20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that India was not only meeting its Paris Agreement targets but also aimed to exceed them well before deadline.

The lead edit explains why achieving this could be a tough ask.

As more and more companies make the transition to digital operations, what are the challenges that corporate boards must face in managing this new paradigm? Amit Tandon sets out some guidelines

The Kerala government's draconian ordinance, now withdrawn, curbing free speech is as regressive as the "love jihad" laws that some states are planning, says the second edit.