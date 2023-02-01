JUST IN
Economic Survey 2022-23: Industry and services regaining momentum
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta 

Best of BS Opinion: Optimistic outlook, transparency test for Adani & more

The biggest takeaway from the Economic Survey 2022-23 is that recovery from the pandemic-induced disruption is complete and the Indian economy is poised for higher growth in the medium term. Achieving sustained 7-8 per cent growth, however, would require more policy interventions, the top edit says. Read it here

In other views:

R Jagannathan argues the state must cede power to community institutions.

Read it here

Prosenjit Datta mulls the long-term reputation impact of the Hindenburg report. Read it here

The second edit explains why the regulator should look into allegations against Adani Enterprises. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

'It's not just about the government being an enabler, but a partner'

Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 06:15 IST

