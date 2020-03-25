JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

The other casualty of Covid-19
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Other casualty of Covid-19, pharma security, and more

The coronavirus crisis is a storehouse of humanity's old problems. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Coronavirus
Workers spray disinfectant in a residential area to contain the spread of coronavirus. (PTI

The coronavirus crisis is a storehouse of humanity’s old problems. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views.

If India copies the UK model of lockdown, it would be an immense mistake. Deepak Lal tells you why

What is the other casualty of Covid-19? A major alteration in the overall Budget numbers. A K Bhattacharya gives the details

In the time of this pandemic, what will happen to media and entertainment? Read Vanita Kohli-Khandekar to know

OUR EDIT SAYS

A big package awaited Read here

QUOTE

You can destroy a country by shutting it down

US President Donald Trump
First Published: Wed, March 25 2020. 06:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU