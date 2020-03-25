Best of BS Opinion: Other casualty of Covid-19, pharma security, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Why is it wrong to say Trump's visit has no substance?
Best of BS Opinion: Trump's India visit, coronavirus outbreak, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The oil crash, SBI's YES Bank investment, and more
As WHO declares Coronavirus a pandemic, what's next for people and govts?
Best of BS Opinion: Coronavirus fear, disjointed affairs of India, and more
The coronavirus crisis is a storehouse of humanity’s old problems. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views.
If India copies the UK model of lockdown, it would be an immense mistake. Deepak Lal tells you why
What is the other casualty of Covid-19? A major alteration in the overall Budget numbers. A K Bhattacharya gives the details
In the time of this pandemic, what will happen to media and entertainment? Read Vanita Kohli-Khandekar to know
OUR EDIT SAYS
A big package awaited Read here
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU