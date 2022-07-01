Best of BS Opinion: Platform economy, all in the family, and more

JUST IN
Five years of GST: The still good, but not-so-simple indirect tax
Business Standard

Rajesh Kumar 

Akash Ambani
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd. with his son Akash Ambani (File photo: PTI)

Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for Friday

In the context of the promotion of Mukesh Ambani’s first-born son to the chairmanship of Reliance Jio, our lead editorial notes that succession planning in India Inc remains a clannish exercise. Read here

The gig and platform economies are fundamentally different from legacy formal workplaces, and creating a set of entitlements due to participants in the gig economy might well throttle employment growth in the sector and cause everyone to be worse off, argues our second editorial. Read here

In other views

Agnipath’s impact on regimental loyalties will hold the key to its success or failure, writes Ajai Shukla Read here

Quote of the Day “We are relatively better placed.

We are not a closed economy. We are part of the globalised world. So, we will be impacted.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the context of falling rupee

First Published: Fri, July 01 2022. 06:30 IST

