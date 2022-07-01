Best of BS Opinion: Platform economy, all in the family, and more

-
In the context of the promotion of Mukesh Ambani’s first-born son to the chairmanship of Reliance Jio, our lead editorial notes that succession planning in India Inc remains a clannish exercise. Read here
The gig and platform economies are fundamentally different from legacy formal workplaces, and creating a set of entitlements due to participants in the gig economy might well throttle employment growth in the sector and cause everyone to be worse off, argues our second editorial. Read here
In other views
Agnipath’s impact on regimental loyalties will hold the key to its success or failure, writes Ajai Shukla Read here
