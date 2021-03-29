Best of BS Opinion: Political culture, the war against NPAs, and more

-
The pandemic has created political challenges for regulators.
The usual political constraints have not reduced. A return to basic ethics may be a palliative. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
We need a political culture rooted in constitutional values, says Nitin Desai
Going after Sebi officials in the Saradha scam and not doing much in the Sahara matter is meaningless. Debashis Basu explains
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: In the IBC matter, the observations of the country’s highest court should be music to the ears of the banking community but they need to brace up for a bout of challenges on multiple fronts.
