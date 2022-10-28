Best of BS Opinion: Political currency, marginal progress, and more

-
Your mutilated banknote is money still: RBI rules for currency exchange
'Lakshmi-Ganesh on rupee': Can Centre change the look of Indian banknotes?
Explained: Mahatma to Mangalyaan, how currency notes evolved in India
How a weaker rupee will impact the Indian economy and people?
Rupee at 80: How top Indian companies hedged themselves for dollar
The ill-informed criticism over the depreciating rupee and Arvind Kejriwal’s absurd suggestion that the images of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi be printed on currency notes to improve well-being in the country underline like never before the urgent need for informed debate on economic issues.
The top edit explains why both propositions are fallacious. Read it here
In other views:
Vir Sanghvi explains why Arvind Kejriwal is too much of a political fly-weight to be the next Hindu Hriday Samrat, a position to which he clearly aspires. But the fact that he feels obliged to try and earn that title tells us something about India today, he says. Read it here
Ahead of the COP27 meet, the second edit argues that developed countries must do more for climate. Read it here
Harsh V Pant and Aditya Gowdara Shivamurthy describe the geopolitical repercussions from Sri Lanka’s IMF rescue plan. Read it here
First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 06:30 IST
