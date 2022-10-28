JUST IN
Political currency or divine help?
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Political currency, marginal progress, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Kanika Datta 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The ill-informed criticism over the depreciating rupee and Arvind Kejriwal’s absurd suggestion that the images of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi be printed on currency notes to improve well-being in the country underline like never before the urgent need for informed debate on economic issues.

The top edit explains why both propositions are fallacious. Read it here

In other views:

Vir Sanghvi explains why Arvind Kejriwal is too much of a political fly-weight to be the next Hindu Hriday Samrat, a position to which he clearly aspires. But the fact that he feels obliged to try and earn that title tells us something about India today, he says. Read it here

Ahead of the COP27 meet, the second edit argues that developed countries must do more for climate. Read it here

Harsh V Pant and Aditya Gowdara Shivamurthy describe the geopolitical repercussions from Sri Lanka’s IMF rescue plan. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I think that those who are patient and invest with us will end up being rewarded”

Mark Zuckerberg on Meta’s ballooning costs to fund its virtual reality project

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 06:30 IST

