Beware digital promise
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Govt's macro challenge, Karnataka exception & more

From what govt must do to ensure that macro targets don't become embarrassments to how others can take inspiration from Yediyurappa's handling of Modi and Shah, here's a selection of BS Opinion pieces

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Unrealistic targets do not hold out much hope for the unemployed millions. What happened in Karnataka has confounded politics in India further. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

The government will need to show greater purpose quickly if the macro targets it has set out are not to become embarrassments. T N Ninan explains. Read on...

Yediyurappa has thrown a challenge before Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, says Shekhar Gupta. Others can take inspiration from him. Click to read more...

Companies are still reluctant to kick-start investment. with the impact of demonetisation and a badly executed goods and services tax lingering. Millions remain unemployed or under-employed. Rahul Jacob gives a big picture. Read on...

Yediyurappa’s detractors have a court of appeal in New Delhi, says Aditi Phadnis. There is nothing that a chief minister dreads more than this. Read more...

They (Congress-JD-S) fell under their own weight due to internal reasons...The BJP is synonymous with stability. Wherever we go, we bring stability

BJP Working President J P Nadda
First Published: Sat, July 27 2019. 08:33 IST

