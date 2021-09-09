JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Schizophrenia over business
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Politics vs governance, Schizophrenia over biz & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | BS Opinion | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration
Illustration: Binay Sinha

When risks become insurmountable, there is resipiscence. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

Urjit Patel: Ignoring climate risks will complicate macroeconomic management. Read More...

Between the fulsome mutual admiration through demonetisation, a rushed GST programme, rising tariff barriers and now accusations of ominous plots and anti-nationalism, India Inc can be forgiven if it is confused about its relationship with this government, says Kanika Datta. Read More...

OUR EDIT SAYS: RBI’s supervision of co-op banks gets a body blow. Read More...

QUOTE OF THE DAY If you look at economic history, rapid economic growth sustained over long periods of time have never happened with just equity markets financing that growth, it has eventually happened with debt capital, a lot of it coming from banks.

Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, September 09 2021. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.