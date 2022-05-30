Best of BS Opinion: Power for growth, cyber safety in India, and more

-
Our first edit speaks of the number of ways in which the coal shortage can hinder recovery. Read here The second edit says if computer networks continue to be soft targets, Digital India might suffer. Read it here
In other views: TAMAL BANDYOPADHYAY: Best year for Indian banks, but there are new challenges.
Read it here
AJAY SHAH: Every firm in India today sees a map of profit per population, or of market share, which varies a lot across the country. The firms that learn how to take decentralisation seriously and those that are animated by a federal character will achieve greater uniformity in this map of outcomes. Read it here
RATHIN ROY: India has a lot to learn from British fiscal policy making. Read it here
