Best of BS Opinion: Powering renewable energy, PM's I-Day speech, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on the 75th anniversary of Indian independence highlighted again his unique ability to connect with the Indian electorate on any given occasion. This time, the agenda for the speech was to double down on social reform and reconstruction of various kinds.
The top edit assesses the key tenets of his speech here.
In other views:
The second edit says the proposal to offer a uniform tariff for renewable energy procurement by states will address a key pain point but leaves the bigger questions facing the sector unanswered. Read it here
K P Krishnan argues that parts of the Indian financial sector have been liberated and this fuelled India’s growth. The rest of the sector needs this now, he writes here
Amit Tandon explains why shareholders, too, need to be good stewards of corporate governance. Read it here
