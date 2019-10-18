Best of BS Opinion: Precluding the next onion crisis, Ganguly's leadership

Possibilities are immense but options, because of human intransigence, are few. It is easy to get jobs. Far more difficult it is to put them to good use. The link between yesterday and today is the crisis.

This is the India story. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

Ours is a mercenary culture where there are no qualms about reversing a long-held principle, says Aakar Patel. There is no real ideology in such a polity.

Water is the most unreformed infra sector, says Mihir Shah. Governments need to build networks with civil society organisations on this.

Taking charge of the Board of Control for Cricket in India is a tremendous task, and says no one should expect miracles from him. Shyamal Majumdar looks at the big picture.

Diversifying cultivation, developing early warning systems, and getting up alternatives may preclude the next crisis, say Ramesh Chand and Raka Saxena.