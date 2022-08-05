JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Headwinds, tailwinds and renewables
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting privacy, balancing acts, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

hacking, hackers, cyberfraud, cyber security, cyber threat, digital, e-commerce, e-firms, payment, online, privacy, data breach
Representative image.

The first edit says the withdrawal of the Personal Data Protection Bill and the promise to introduce a fresh draft offer hope that the new Bill will be better drafted … should be modelled on the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The second edit says Nancy Pelosi’s journey to Taiwan and the killing of the al Qaeda chief in Afghanistan are portentous for India, which should be on its guard.

Ajai Shukla: The decision on the choice of a second indigenous aircraft carrier, which the navy is pushing for, will be crucial in determining India’s maritime future.

Vandana Gombar: The continuing focus on greening companies, reporting and sustainability could lead to significant changes in global production and consumption patterns.

Quote of the day

Kishore Kumar left college midway in 1948 ...

He, however, owed Rs 5 and 12 annas to the canteen operator. It is believed the popular song “Paanch Rupaiya Baarah Anna” may be a product of the debt.

Amit David, principal of 135-year-old Christian College, to which the singer had been

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.