Best of BS Opinion: Protecting privacy, balancing acts, and more

The first edit says the withdrawal of the Personal Data Protection Bill and the promise to introduce a fresh draft offer hope that the new Bill will be better drafted … should be modelled on the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The second edit says Nancy Pelosi’s journey to Taiwan and the killing of the al Qaeda chief in Afghanistan are portentous for India, which should be on its guard.

Ajai Shukla: The decision on the choice of a second indigenous aircraft carrier, which the navy is pushing for, will be crucial in determining India’s maritime future.

Vandana Gombar: The continuing focus on greening companies, reporting and sustainability could lead to significant changes in global production and consumption patterns.