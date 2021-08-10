Best of BS Opinion: Protection from police, Olympic aspirations & more

Here are the best of Business Standard's pieces for Tuesday

As India enters the 75th year of Independence next week, it’s unfortunate that doubts still linger over the country’s ability to protect basic human rights and ensure access to justice for all. In a speech on Sunday, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana noted that the vulnerable population continued to live outside the system of justice. He further said that “the threat to human rights and bodily integrity is the highest in police stations” and that custodial torture and police atrocities still prevail despite Constitutional guarantees. This is a sad commentary on the way the police and justice system works in India. In this context, ourhighlights what needs to be done. Read here

Akash Prakash argues that with foreign money pouring into the start-up universe, the economy may finally get the stimulus that the government was unable to provide. Read here

India will need to build a sporting culture which can provide a sustainable and scalable mechanism to meet India’s Olympic aspirations, notes our second editorial.