Best of BS Opinion: Prudent policy path, bonding with bonds, and more

The economic outlook has worsened since the August meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Decision making for the rate-setting committee, however, would be relatively straightforward this time as it begins the policy review today. The committee is widely expected to increase the policy repo rate.
However, besides the rate action, market participants would also look for the RBI’s commentary on the ongoing turmoil in global financial markets, particularly the currency market, notes our lead editorial. Read here
In other views: Oil prices are as regulated as any product in the pre-reform days of the 1970s and the 1980s, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here
India needs a vibrant bond market to fuel its growth ambitions but financial repression is keeping investors and issuers away, writes former Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi. Read here
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 06:30 IST
