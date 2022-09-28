JUST IN
Monetary policy preview: Front-loading rate hikes for macro stability
Best of BS Opinion: Prudent policy path, bonding with bonds, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar 

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

The economic outlook has worsened since the August meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Decision making for the rate-setting committee, however, would be relatively straightforward this time as it begins the policy review today. The committee is widely expected to increase the policy repo rate.

However, besides the rate action, market participants would also look for the RBI’s commentary on the ongoing turmoil in global financial markets, particularly the currency market, notes our lead editorial. Read here

In other views: Oil prices are as regulated as any product in the pre-reform days of the 1970s and the 1980s, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here

India needs a vibrant bond market to fuel its growth ambitions but financial repression is keeping investors and issuers away, writes former Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi. Read here

Quote

“Critics would have us instantly get rid of all fossil fuel sources that India needs to serve its large population. This would not work for India. Even today, India with 16 per cent of the world’s population accounts for less than 7 per cent of CO2 emissions and this ratio continues to fall.”

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 06:30 IST

`
