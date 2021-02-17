Best of BS Opinion: PSB privatisation, vaccinating India brilliantly & more

On Monday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the government was not considering approvals for general use of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This is a mistake and will hold back control of the pandemic as well as the country’s return to normal economic functioning, the top edit argues. Read it here. In fact, involving the private sector and civil society organisations in the vaccine delivery programme would go a long way towards reaching the critical mass needed to achieve herd immunity. Naushad Forbes crunches the numbers to explain why here.

Other views look at the government’s plans to privatise and the trade-off between and welfare spending.

The government’s plans to privatise two mid-sized to small this year is a step in the right direction but at scale would not be easy without a road map to deal with the multiple challenges ahead, says the second edit. Read it here

Gurbachan Singh explains why he thinks the idea that and welfare of the less well-off are mutually exclusive is misplaced. Read it here