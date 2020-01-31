JUST IN
India's fraying ties on the global stage
Best of BS opinion: PSB reforms, India's energy policy, and more

When India loses respect in the comity of nations, it is because of a transient loss of the liberal spirit, Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Public sector banks
Liberalism has had many definitions, many of them contrasting and all can be used to promote or impede reform. The creed has faced challenges, and is still doing so in the post-Cold War world. When India loses respect in the comity of nations, it is because of a transient loss of the liberal spirit.

Yet its long-term prestige as a liberal powerhouse can do a world of good.

The classical liberal order is under threat. Deepak Lal describes how

India’s eroding economic cachet and polarised society are hurting its status of being a major economic power, says Anita Inder Singh

Through its energy policy India could bring about an entente between Iran and the US. Jay Cheema and Faiza Khan explain

Protecting bankers is fine, but reforms in public-sector banks should not be lost sight of

I will push for new laws that impose tough civil and criminal penalties for knowingly disseminating this kind of information (spread false information about when and how to vote in US elections), which has the explicit purpose of undermining the basic right to vote

Democrat Elizabeth Warren
First Published: Fri, January 31 2020. 06:20 IST

