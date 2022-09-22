Best of BS Opinion: Rational expectations, India's FTA agenda, and more

At a time when growth forecasts are being revised downwards in most parts of the world, the Union government seems confident about India’s prospects.

In this regard, our lead editorial notes that, while it is reasonable to expect the government to project an optimistic picture, hopefully, it recognises the challenges that the Indian economy will face in the near to medium term. Read here

In other views:

We need FTAs with countries and areas that either matter to us today or will matter in the future, writes Naushad Forbes. Read here

Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy argue that focus on planned and uniform urbanisation will be pivotal in achieving development goals. Read here