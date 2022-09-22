Best of BS Opinion: Rational expectations, India's FTA agenda, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: The right price, policy needed for electric cars & more
India-UK conclude round two of FTA negotiations, share text of draft treaty
Best of BS Opinion: Platform economy, all in the family, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Lessons from a tax cut, national agri market & more
Best of BS Opinion: Power equations, dematerialising Indian finance & more
At a time when growth forecasts are being revised downwards in most parts of the world, the Union government seems confident about India’s prospects.
In this regard, our lead editorial notes that, while it is reasonable to expect the government to project an optimistic picture, hopefully, it recognises the challenges that the Indian economy will face in the near to medium term. Read here
In other views:
We need FTAs with countries and areas that either matter to us today or will matter in the future, writes Naushad Forbes. Read here
Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy argue that focus on planned and uniform urbanisation will be pivotal in achieving development goals. Read here
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU