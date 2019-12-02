JUST IN
Mindless ways of state apparatus
Best of BS Opinion: RBI monetary policy, air pollution emergency, and more

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Air pollution, air quality
Photo: PTI

With constrained growth and debilitating pollution, the growth vs environment debate will become more potent. In this the direction the state takes is will determine the course of the dialogue. The presence of Brazil’s president at the Republic Day celebrations is a straw in the wind. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

When the expected inflation rate drops, the policy rate should drop more.

Ajay Shah explains how.

More is required to fight pollution than just doing away with coal. Sunita Narain elaborates.

Higher inflation should not come in the way of the RBI cutting rates. Tamal Bandyopadhyay tells you why.

The Brazilian president can visit India, but why as state guest on Republic Day, asks Karan Thapar.

Quote

Hope the govt reaches out to India inc for working out solutions to revive consumption n growth. So far we are all pariahs n govt does not want to hear any criticism of our economy

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 06:42 IST

