The 'stunner' from India
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: RBI monetary policy, fiscal prudence, and more

Here are the best of Business Standard's Opinions for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Economic management has got primacy like never before. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

A K Bhattacharya’s suggestion to the government: Lay out a credible fiscal consolidation plan, reverse tax buoyancy decline, and boost non-tax revenues

Vandana Gombar describes why the future looks good for green energy

OUR EDIT SAYS: While the rate decision for the Monetary Policy Committee would be relatively easy, it needs to start debating how the challenges posed by sustained higher inflation and liquidity can be addressed.

Quote for the day

Where is the money of PM Cares Fund? We want to know what happened to it

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

First Published: Wed, December 02 2020. 06:40 IST

