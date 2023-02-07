Best of BS Opinion: RBI monetary policy, short selling in India, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Regulating digital lending, globalisation shocks & more
Best of BS Opinion: Investing abroad, global cotton crisis, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Chips for growth, the real cost of freebies, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Cloudy prospects for youth, India 2022, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The investment puzzle, future of news media & more
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India, which started its last meeting for the fiscal year on Monday, has a relatively difficult decision to make. In this context, our lead editorial notes that it makes sense for the MPC to increase the policy rate by 25 basis points now and signal that future action would depend on data. A rate hike after a pause would not have the desired impact. Read here
In other views:
Given that labour input is hard to change, and total factor productivity changes slowly, gross domestic product growth acceleration can only occur with faster growth in capital input, writes Neelkanth Mishra. Read here
If not for the explicit and implicit restrictions on short selling, the income from short selling Adani Group bonds could have been earned by Indians rather than the Americans, argues Gurbachan Singh. Read here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU