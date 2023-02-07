Best of BS Opinion: RBI monetary policy, short selling in India, and more

JUST IN
Unemployment rate falls, but still too high
Here is the best of Business Standard opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar 

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India, which started its last meeting for the fiscal year on Monday, has a relatively difficult decision to make. In this context, our lead editorial notes that it makes sense for the MPC to increase the policy rate by 25 basis points now and signal that future action would depend on data. A rate hike after a pause would not have the desired impact. Read here

In other views:

Given that labour input is hard to change, and total factor productivity changes slowly, gross domestic product growth acceleration can only occur with faster growth in capital input, writes Neelkanth Mishra. Read here

If not for the explicit and implicit restrictions on short selling, the income from short selling Adani Group bonds could have been earned by Indians rather than the Americans, argues Gurbachan Singh. Read here

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 06:30 IST

