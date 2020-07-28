Best of BS Opinion: RBI's Hamletian dilemma, world economy, and more

From why it might be good to place any monetary policy decisions in this troubled time under an escape clause similar to the FRBM Act to the reasons India’s “Atmanirbhar” package has had little effect on the exchequer and how the Covid crisis could be transformational, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day.

The relationship between monetary policy and inflation is not reliable in a crisis, write Partha Ray & Ashok Banerjee, professors at Indian Institute of Management Calcutta.

India must brace for a flood of yield-seeking capital that will stress both rupee management and governance structures, says our top edit.

The government would do well to work on a revised medium-term framework for fiscal management, says our second edit.

While the lockdown has hit employment in all age groups, it has hit employment of younsters, who are less than 29 years of age, much more than it has hit the relatively grown up age groups, writes Mahesh Vyas, MD & CEO, CMIE.

There are few parallels of the Reliance-like transformation over the last two decades in the world of business, writes Shailesh Dobhal.