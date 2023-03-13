Best of BS Opinion: Real heroes of web revolution, power equations & more

Conventional wisdom has it that entrepreneurs bringing the internet and the web revolution to consumers should be feted. But, Ajit Balakrishnan argues here, “the three most important tech breakthroughs that created the World Wide Web, Wikipedia and Artificial Intelligence were created by men who were not even remotely driven by the desire to make billions of dollars from their creations. And the countries they were born and educated in do not boast of any world leading Big Tech giants even today”. Read it here

In other views:

The top edit says the Indo-US economic partnership lacks energy.

Read it here

Debashis Basu makes the case for strengthening public liability insurance. Read it here

Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains how the Reserve Bank of India is focusing on pre-empting bad loans from building up within the banking system. Read it here

The second edit says the impending coal shortfall could derail India’s economic growth story. Read it here