Settlement Commission looks to raise awareness through FAQs
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Real heroes of web revolution, power equations & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Kanika Datta 

digital

Conventional wisdom has it that entrepreneurs bringing the internet and the web revolution to consumers should be feted. But, Ajit Balakrishnan argues here, “the three most important tech breakthroughs that created the World Wide Web, Wikipedia and Artificial Intelligence were created by men who were not even remotely driven by the desire to make billions of dollars from their creations. And the countries they were born and educated in do not boast of any world leading Big Tech giants even today”. Read it here

In other views:

The top edit says the Indo-US economic partnership lacks energy.

Read it here

Debashis Basu makes the case for strengthening public liability insurance. Read it here

Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains how the Reserve Bank of India is focusing on pre-empting bad loans from building up within the banking system. Read it here

The second edit says the impending coal shortfall could derail India’s economic growth story. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The notion of marriage itself necessarily and inevitably presupposes a union between two persons of the opposite sex”

Centre’s affidavit on same-sex marriage in the Supreme Court

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 06:30 IST

