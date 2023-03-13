Best of BS Opinion: Real heroes of web revolution, power equations & more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Cloudy prospects for youth, India 2022, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The investment puzzle, future of news media & more
Best of BS Opinion: Climate change as business, the Queen on screen & more
Best of BS Opinion: India's international canvas, ease of moving, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Power equations, dematerialising Indian finance & more
Conventional wisdom has it that entrepreneurs bringing the internet and the web revolution to consumers should be feted. But, Ajit Balakrishnan argues here, “the three most important tech breakthroughs that created the World Wide Web, Wikipedia and Artificial Intelligence were created by men who were not even remotely driven by the desire to make billions of dollars from their creations. And the countries they were born and educated in do not boast of any world leading Big Tech giants even today”. Read it here
In other views:
The top edit says the Indo-US economic partnership lacks energy.
Read it here
Debashis Basu makes the case for strengthening public liability insurance. Read it here
Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains how the Reserve Bank of India is focusing on pre-empting bad loans from building up within the banking system. Read it here
The second edit says the impending coal shortfall could derail India’s economic growth story. Read it here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU