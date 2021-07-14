Best of BS Opinion: Real winners of reshuffle, message in a bottle & more

requires a watchful eye, which sometimes turns lax. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

A K Bhattacharya writes: New responsibilities for the finance minister and the home minister indicate the government’s focus on and cooperatives

India would do well to note that very few developed countries have copied the British model of selling off whole utility networks to private entities. Vinayak Chatterjee looks at the stresses in public-private partnerships

When moved the Coke bottles from the media table, he was changing the nature of the Coke-FIFA Euro 2020 sponsorship contract, says Ambi Parameswaran.

It is unlikely that he was not aware that the Coke bottle on the table was not an accident but a clear advertising message