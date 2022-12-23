Best of BS Opinion: Realities of aviation, biodiversity targets, and more

-
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das’ statement that the next major financial crisis would be set off by private crypto currencies highlights the fact that although blockchain technologies are here to stay, crypto currencies will remain a speculative instrument for individuals, the top edit says. Read it here
In other views:
Vir Sanghvi discusses two incidents, one on an international flight and the recent video of a passenger on an Indian airline, to highlight the realities of aviation today. Read it here
The second edit explains why biodiversity targets will be tough to meet. Read it here
Vanita Kohli-Khandekar discusses the three big problems with the Indian media industry today. Read it here
First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 06:30 IST
