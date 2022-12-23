JUST IN
A tall order
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Realities of aviation, biodiversity targets, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Kanika Datta 

Shaktikanta Das. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Shaktikanta Das. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das’ statement that the next major financial crisis would be set off by private crypto currencies highlights the fact that although blockchain technologies are here to stay, crypto currencies will remain a speculative instrument for individuals, the top edit says. Read it here

In other views:

Vir Sanghvi discusses two incidents, one on an international flight and the recent video of a passenger on an Indian airline, to highlight the realities of aviation today. Read it here

The second edit explains why biodiversity targets will be tough to meet. Read it here

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar discusses the three big problems with the Indian media industry today. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The BJP is scared of India learning about the truth”

Rahul Gandhi on the government’s Covid warning against the Yatra

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 06:30 IST

