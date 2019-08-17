Best of BS Opinion: Reality in J&K, breaking down companies, and more

Some 15,000 workers, mostly under the casual category, are out of work as auto-majors, from Tata Motors to Ashok Leyland and Hero Motocorp cut production in response to slowing demand. But Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declined to provide a timeline for a policy response. Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh suggested that India could jettison the long-standing ‘No First Use’ pledge on nuclear weapons depending on “circumstances”. With Pakistan clearly restive over the constitutional readjustments to Jammu & Kashmir’s status, a loosening of that commitment could have serious consequences. Meanwhile, columnists on the pages focus on the economy, J&K, Brexit and the extension of state power into the corporate sphere. Kanika Datta sums up the views





T N Ninan argues that services exports have almost caught up with merchandise exports, presaging a tipping point in the economy but the focus on Make in India and poor negotiating strategy in global trade talks suggests that India may not be prepared for this.

Shekhar Gupta argues that Modi has broken the post-Simla status quo on Kashmir, and the new reality has to be accepted to move on from its complex and complicated past.

T C A Srinivasa Raghavan argues that disagreements over Jammu & Kashmir's status are polarised between the fundamentalism of the religious and constitutional "nutcases".

Mihir Sharma argues that from CSR to Brexit to the controversy over protesting employees in Cathay Pacific, state power in the corporate sector is on the rise.