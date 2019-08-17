Best of BS Opinion: Reality in J&K, breaking down companies, and more

-
Some 15,000 workers, mostly under the casual category, are out of work as auto-majors, from Tata Motors to Ashok Leyland and Hero Motocorp cut production in response to slowing demand. But Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declined to provide a timeline for a policy response. Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh suggested that India could jettison the long-standing ‘No First Use’ pledge on nuclear weapons depending on “circumstances”. With Pakistan clearly restive over the constitutional readjustments to Jammu & Kashmir’s status, a loosening of that commitment could have serious consequences. Meanwhile, columnists on the opinion pages focus on the economy, J&K, Brexit and the extension of state power into the corporate sphere. Kanika Datta sums up the views
