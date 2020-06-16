Best of BS Opinion: Recovering from Covid-19, unemployment rate, and more

-
ALSO READ
Rural sector stressed as Covid-19 disrupts supplies, spikes unemployment
Covid-19 Factoid: Spain's deadliest day, and 3 other important data trends
Covid-19: UN suspends rotation, deployment of peacekeepers till June 30
Livelihoods at stake for millions as employment crisis gets the coronavirus
Covid-19: Odisha makes wearing masks mandatory while venturing out of house
What hadn’t been done all these years is in evidence now. Doing them now could be superfluous or give little gain. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
The fiscal conservatism of the finance ministry means growth revival is going to take longer and may not be seen till late in the next fiscal year or even later, says Nitin Desai
Countries that have successfully flattened the curve have much to thank the diligent use of masks, soaps, and sanitisers, and the fact wealthy nations can afford to maintain distance.
In that context, I fear for India, says Omkar Goswami
People are getting back to work, says Mahesh Vyas. The worst seems to be over
The tech giants of Silicon Valley have been big gainers in the pandemic. But they have not provided any solutions to the real problem, says Prosenjit Datta
The coronavirus crisis has upended businesses globally, says Shailesh Dobhal. Reimagining, not tinkering, business models is the need of the hour
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU