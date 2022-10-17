Best of BS Opinion: Reducing the legal burden, an insecure partner & more

Difficulties of indirect taxation are hobbling investment in India. Hence Vijay Kelkar and Ajay Shah talk in favour of a uniform 12 per cent . Read here

Tamal Bandyopadhyay on tokenisation: For consumers, nothing has changed because the token is just replacing card details.

Merchants do not have the card details anymore and hence, if their sites are hacked, at best the hacker gets only the token Read here

Surinder Sud explains why farmers can take up food processing Read here

The first edit says why decriminalising offences should improve the business atmosphere. But there are a few downsides also. Read here The second edit is of the view that the US’s National Security Strategy raises concern. Read here