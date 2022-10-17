Best of BS Opinion: Reducing the legal burden, an insecure partner & more

-
CBIC to issue SOP for GST summons to stop harassment of businesses
Players ready for migration as card-on-file tokenisation deadline nears
Indirect tax mop-up may fall short of target: Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj
New GST rates come in effect from today: Check the rate change list here
RBI extends deadline for card tokenisation by another 3 months till Sept 30
Difficulties of indirect taxation are hobbling investment in India. Hence Vijay Kelkar and Ajay Shah talk in favour of a uniform 12 per cent GST. Read here
Tamal Bandyopadhyay on tokenisation: For consumers, nothing has changed because the token is just replacing card details.
Merchants do not have the card details anymore and hence, if their sites are hacked, at best the hacker gets only the token Read here
Surinder Sud explains why farmers can take up food processing Read here
The first edit says why decriminalising offences should improve the business atmosphere. But there are a few downsides also. Read here The second edit is of the view that the US’s National Security Strategy raises concern. Read here
First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 06:30 IST
