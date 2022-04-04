Best of BS Opinion: Reform reversal, the NPS challenge, and more

-
The first edit says the committed expenditure of states at the aggregate level is higher than their own revenue.
With the reversal of pension reforms and an increase in other populist spending, the situation will only worsen. Read more The second edit says repealing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act altogether in favour of constructive engagement would go a long way towards bringing some semblance of peace that has long eluded the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir. Read more
Ajay Shah: We need to hang in there, to create safety for pensioners and for the Indian state. Read more
Sunita Narain sees possibilities of countries like India getting into the coal trap, which is alarming. Read more
Tamal Badyopadhyay: It will not be surprising if the RBI continues with its accommodative monetary stance for now. Still, the monetary policy committee can raise the reverse repo rate. Read more
