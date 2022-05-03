Best of BS Opinion: Reforming fuel taxes, post-pandemic future, and more

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s exhortation to non-BJP-ruled states to reduce VAT on fuel has not gone down well with these states. Yet the problem of Centre-state tensions on this account is unlikely to abate unless structural problems with the tax system are resolved.
The top edit suggests bringing fuel under GST and levying a carbon tax to offset the issue of revenue neutrality that may arise. Read it here
In other views:
The second edit points out that poor governance standards in the executive, legislature and bureaucracy is adding to the backlog in the judicial system. Read it here
Neelkanth Mishra argues that letting the rupee weaken is the least bad option rather than raising interest rates to slow imports. Read it here
Prosenjit Datta says the Reserve Bank of India’s latest Report on Currency and Finance highlights issues backed by data, economic models and research papers. The real question is whether the government can move quickly enough to address these structural problems. Read it here
