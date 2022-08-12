Best of BS Opinion: Regulating digital lending, globalisation shocks & more

Here is the best of Business Standard’s pieces for Friday

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the first set of norms to regulate digital lending.

In this context our lead editorial notes that, while the norms sensible, the RBI could also ensure greater transparency by mandating all fees and charges be clearly disclosed and it could regularly release aggregated and anonymised data to give a sense of market size and growth rates.

Forecasts of economic doom are premature and central bank-bashing is misplaced, writes T T Ram Mohan.

Arvind Subramanian and Josh Felman argue that three shocks to globalisation have squeezed opportunities for China while enlarging them for India.