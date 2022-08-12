JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Globalisation shocks that could help India
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Regulating digital lending, globalisation shocks & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | Curated Content

Rajesh Kumar 

photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for Friday

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the first set of norms to regulate digital lending.

In this context our lead editorial notes that, while the norms sensible, the RBI could also ensure greater transparency by mandating all fees and charges be clearly disclosed and it could regularly release aggregated and anonymised data to give a sense of market size and growth rates. Read here

Forecasts of economic doom are premature and central bank-bashing is misplaced, writes T T Ram Mohan. Read here

Arvind Subramanian and Josh Felman argue that three shocks to globalisation have squeezed opportunities for China while enlarging them for India. Read here

QUOTE OF THE DAY “May God save the Election Commission of India if it can only wring its hands when electorates are sought to be bribed through freebies.”

Supreme Court of India

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.