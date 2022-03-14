Best of BS Opinion: Regulatory discrimination, blame it on oil & more

The first edit: Trading in stocks of firms in the US can be done through the National Stock Exchange’s international exchange. But there is regulatory discrimination when it comes to mutual funds, and this should be reviewed.

The second edit: The accidental firing of a missile into Pakistan territory must be explained

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The crude oil shock can turn into a nightmare for both the government and the RBI. All calculations on growth, inflation, the fiscal deficit and the current account deficit can go haywire if there is no early end to the Russia-Ukraine war

Ajit Balakrishnan finds a stroll on the road educative from an economic point of view.

Are stock markets ignoring inflation, asks Debashis Basu