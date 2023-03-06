JUST IN
Regulatory independence
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Regulatory independence, G20's Ukraine problem & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Global

From a rarefied view of what lies behind Indians’ success abroad, today there are the world’s energy options and the changes in the central bank’s ways of looking at its role.

Ajay Shah: Ajay Banga leading the World Bank makes us think once again about what is at work. There was a whole cultural package, of the world of books and ideas, in their formative years in India, which laid the foundations for adapting to their new life

Is gas necessarily far more preferable to coal? Sunita Narain has an answer.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Earlier, an RBI executive in charge of supervising a bank would have been garlanded by his boss had the bank been forced to make provision for a huge pile of bad assets that had surfaced because of intense scrutiny. Now, the same executive slips from the good books of his boss for having let the bad assets pile up on his watch.

The mantra is: Nip any crisis in the bud.

The first edit says there was no case for the Supreme Court to intervene and constitute a committee to look into the matter concerning the behaviour of Adani stocks. Market volatility should not concern courts. The second edit looks at India’s presidency of the G20 in the context of the Ukraine war.

Quote

Why has Sebi not yet got to the bottom of the ownership of those Mauritius funds which have been holding and trading Adani stocks? Does it need help from the investigative agencies?

Economist Raghuram Rajan

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 06:30 IST

