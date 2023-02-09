Best of BS Opinion: Retaining policy flexibility, crony capitalists, & more

-
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) ended its last meeting for this fiscal year on Wednesday with another 25-basis point increase in the policy repo rate to 6.5 per cent. In terms of future rate action, although the MPC has kept its options open, it may want to pause for a while to see how the cumulative rate increases in the current cycle influence inflation outcomes, argues our lead editorial.
The responsible revenue and expenditure projections in the Budget are to be lauded, but efforts on trade and fiscal targets fall short, writes Shankar Acharya. Read here
The cynical acceptance of cronyism at the highest levels has meant that they achieved little more than raised eyebrows, notes Kanika Datta. Read here
First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 06:30 IST
