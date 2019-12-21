JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Road-tracking criminals
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Rethinking GST, Citizenship Act protest, and more

Here's a collection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

protest, cab, caa, citizenship, national register of citizens, students, nrc

So far the Indian state was secular and society divided. Now that the state has taken a different turn, society faces challenges. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the top articles from our opinion pages.

The Centre has to break heads in the GST Council and work out new slabs and rates (the fewer the better) and make a fresh start. T N Ninan explains

A new Indian Muslim is rising. A Muslim who has not abandoned his identity but also flaunts the tricolour, says Shekhar Gupta

Read Rahul Jacob and Devangshu Datta to know how tortuous the process of the National Register of Citizens, along with the Citizenship Act, is. Sunanda K Datta-Ray adds a dimension to it

Indira Gandhi nationalised, Narendra Modi should de-nationalise, says T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan

QUOTE

"NRC will not be implemented in Bihar."

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
First Published: Sat, December 21 2019. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU