Best of BS Opinion: Rethinking GST, Citizenship Act protest, and more

So far the Indian state was secular and society divided. Now that the state has taken a different turn, society faces challenges. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the top articles from our pages.



The Centre has to break heads in the and work out new slabs and rates (the fewer the better) and make a fresh start. T N Ninan explains



A new Indian Muslim is rising. A Muslim who has not abandoned his identity but also flaunts the tricolour, says Shekhar Gupta



Read Rahul Jacob and Devangshu Datta to know how tortuous the process of the National Register of Citizens, along with the Citizenship Act, is. Sunanda K Datta-Ray adds a dimension to it



Indira Gandhi nationalised, Narendra Modi should de-nationalise, says T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan



QUOTE



"NRC will not be implemented in Bihar."



Chief Minister Nitish Kumar