Best of BS Opinion: Rethinking GST, Citizenship Act protest, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Banking crisis, Citizenship Act protest, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Green shoots in financial sector, price hike, and more
Gujarat HC serves notices on govt, GST council for breach of refund norms
The GST structure may be in for an overhaul
Business fears hit to cash flow from new GST input tax credit restriction
So far the Indian state was secular and society divided. Now that the state has taken a different turn, society faces challenges. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the top articles from our opinion pages.
The Centre has to break heads in the GST Council and work out new slabs and rates (the fewer the better) and make a fresh start. T N Ninan explains
A new Indian Muslim is rising. A Muslim who has not abandoned his identity but also flaunts the tricolour, says Shekhar Gupta
Read Rahul Jacob and Devangshu Datta to know how tortuous the process of the National Register of Citizens, along with the Citizenship Act, is. Sunanda K Datta-Ray adds a dimension to it
Indira Gandhi nationalised, Narendra Modi should de-nationalise, says T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan
