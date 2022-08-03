Best of BS Opinion: Retiring the MiG-21, costs of delayed justice & more

As India looks to accelerate the pace of economic growth, the inefficiency of the judiciary is becoming steadily more conspicuous, says the first edit.

And the second edit is of the view that repeated MiG crashes make imperative procuring modern aircraft.

Nivedita Mookerji: Even as figures suggest rural India holds the power in telecom, 5G is a tool whose time has come to empower citizens with ultra-high speed data in both India and Bharat. Read more

R Jagannathan: The world’s most powerful nations are accountable for colossal economic and political mismanagement. Read more