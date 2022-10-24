Best of BS Opinion: Revisiting disinvestment, markets strike back & more

-
The government urgently needs to adopt a more systematic approach to disinvestment. Finding companies to divest after having arrived at a target for the year will not help. It should instead have a rolling list of companies to be privatised over a period of time. A ready list will not only give departments concerned much-needed clarity, but also allow the markets to prepare for buying shares of such companies, the top edit argues here.
Debashis Basu says that even as Sebi is weighing down direct retail investors with more disclosures, mutual funds, as experts and custodians of another set of retail investors’ savings, play a speculative game they are neither supposed to nor equipped to do. Read it here
First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 06:30 IST
