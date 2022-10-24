Best of BS Opinion: Revisiting disinvestment, markets strike back & more

The government urgently needs to adopt a more systematic approach to disinvestment. Finding companies to divest after having arrived at a target for the year will not help. It should instead have a rolling list of companies to be privatised over a period of time. A ready list will not only give departments concerned much-needed clarity, but also allow the markets to prepare for buying shares of such companies, the top edit argues here.

In other views:



Debashis Basu says that even as Sebi is weighing down direct retail investors with more disclosures, mutual funds, as experts and custodians of another set of retail investors’ savings, play a speculative game they are neither supposed to nor equipped to do. Read it

Tamal Bandyopadhyay chalks out a potential strategy for banks to cope with the growing exodus of employees, including those in specialised jobs. Read it here





Mihir Sharma explains why British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ departure is upsetting some of those on the left as much as those on the right and the second edit points to the perils of ignoring fiscal constraints. Read both here