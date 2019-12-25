Best of BS Opinion: Reviving economic growth, containing China, and more

Exactly a hundred years ago a US president had said, after the Versailles treaty, the world was made safe for democracy. But the presence of authoritarian regimes does not hold out such hope even now.

But democracy too has been an insufficient answer to today’s pressing problems such as environmental degradation and the resultant need for alternative economic models. Judicial intervention, though effective, is one step away from being an arrangement in which the people have a say. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

In the new world, the liberal West must remember what brought them victory — the use of its control of the world’s money. Deepak Lal explains the need to contain China

It is reassuring to observe a deep movement from below necessitating civil society and businesses to be innovative. Jean-Joseph Boillot says India needs to shift its economic model

Making the violation of environmental laws a criminal offence is effective, says M J Antony

OUR EDITS capture IMF suggestions on revitalising the Indian economy, and why we are wrong in offending US legislators